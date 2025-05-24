ARREST REPORTS – IBERIA PARISH Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

MAY 18

Dillan Ross Emerson, 34, 548 E 16th St., Crowley. Probation violation.

Adasia Livingston, 33, 813 Audrey St. Disarming of a police officer; resisting a police officer with force or violence.

Travis Lomont Layne, 39, 318 Pershing St. Hold for another agency.

MAY 19

Daniel Charles Leblanc, 36, 4513 E Admiral Doyle Drive. Violation of protective order; failure to appear.

Jared David Racca, 33, 308 Lewis St. #10. Possession – schedule II narcotics; simple possession – schedule I controlled dangerous substance; prohibited acts – possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.

Ian Jakolby Roberts, 34, 512 McIlhenny St. Probation violation.

Daisy Michelle Andras, 27, 1701 Brianna Drive. Hold for another agency.

Stacie Nichole Buecker, 42, 2613 LA 14. Possession – schedule II narcotics; marijuana – simple possession; theft valued at less than $1,000; prohibited acts – possession of drug paraphernalia; violation of controlled dangerous substances law – drug free zone.

MAY 20

Katie Noel Camacho, 38, No address given. Simple burglary – all other larceny.

Claude Anthony Collins, 45, No address given. Failure to register – penalties; two counts failure to appear.

Aaron Allen Boudreaux, 40, 818 Sam St. Contempt of court.

Jude Michael Lalande Camacho Sr., 43, 1000 S Drozin St. #16, Delcambre. Simple burglary – all other larceny; aggravated criminal damage to property.

Danny Dean Babineaux Jr., 46, 1725 Jennifer St. Two counts simple burglary – all other larceny; aggravated criminal damage to property; failure to appear.

Francis Pernell Robert, 36, 1422 Washington St., Jeanerette. Simple criminal damage to property.

Quincy Demetrus Sereal Jr., 28, 322 Deare St. #37. Three counts failure to appear.