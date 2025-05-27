3 things to do this weekend Published 10:30 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

DAR HISTORICAL MARKER DEDICATION

When: Thursday, May 29, 2025, 3:30 p.m.

Where: 230 W. Main St.

What: The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will unveil a marker naming three founding fathers as revolutionary patriots. The marker commemorates the diverse groups who united with Bernardo de Galvez to combat the British along the Mississippi River. A reception will follow at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany Hall at 303 W. Main St. with guest speakers Warren Perrin and Shane Bernard.



MURALS AND STREET ART TOUR

When: Saturday, May 31, 2025, 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.

Where: Shadows Visitor Center, 320 E. Main St.

What: Join local artist Paul Schexnayder, painter, author, illustrator, and muralist, on a tour of downtown New Iberia. Gain firsthand insights into the creation, stories, inspirations, and techniques behind the city’s breathtaking murals. Explore the connection between art and community through the perspective of a local artist.



JAZZ CONCERT: BOB LUCKEY JAZZ COMBO

When: Saturday, May 31, 2025, 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: First Presbyterian Church, 1212 Jane St.

What: The Bob Luckey Jazz Combo will perform a concert featuring music from the Swing Era to more modern jazz, showcasing a sampling of blues, bebop, hard bop, bossa nova, samba and jazz/rock fusion styles, with short historical narrations by saxophonist Bob Luckey, former Director of Jazz Studies at UL Lafayette.