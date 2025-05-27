Published 11:12 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

In Loving Memory of Elaine Frances Stoltz

March 5, 1934 – April 21, 2025

With deep sorrow, but with gratitude for a life so beautifully lived, we share the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother. Elaine Frances Stoltz, who left this world peacefully in her sleep on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 91 in League City, Texas.

Elaine moved to League City, Texas, in 2015, where she spent her final years surrounded by love and supported by her faith. She passed away on Easter Monday, just hours before Pope Francis, a moment our family sees as a sign of divine grace. We imagine her being gently led by his hand into eternal rest, welcomed into Heaven with open arms.

Born in Hockley, Texas, March 05, 1934. Elaine was the beloved child of Buster Stoltz and Elma Rivette Stoltz. She was the 4th child born from this union. She is preceeded in death by her Parents and her siblings: infant sister Dorothy Stoltz, brothers James Stoltz (Lena) and Jules Stoltz (Gloria) and her husband Carroll Estilette.

She is survived by her 4 children, Carolyn, Julie, Matthew and Michael Estilette, her grand children who she loved dearly: Andre, Jenni and Garet Boyd, Gentry and Jarod Estilette. Her great grandchildren, Alexis, Kaitlyn and Mackensie Boyd, Jolie and Paris Diaz, Kaydin and Landon Boyd and Maddox Estilette.

Elaine began working for Peoples National Bank out of high school which began her career in the banking industry. She retired from City Bank of New Iberia and started a home nursery where she cared for pre-school children until moving to League City, Texas. Elaine loved reading her Bible, working in her garden, Cajun Music and her love of dancing. She was always waiting at the door to give that warm hug and a home cooked meal when she knew family or friends were stopping by to visit.

Elaine was always a kind, giving person and had such a caring Heart. She always lived by this motto, “Don’t wait for someone to ask for help, if you see they need help, then help them”. In death, Elaine continued to give, she selflessly donated her body to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas contributing to the advancement of science and the betterment of future generations.

Her memory will live on in the hearts of all those who loved her.