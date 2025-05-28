ARREST REPORTS – FRANKLIN Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

FRANKLIN CITY POLICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

MAY 19

Shacoby Johnson, 29, Laperouse Drive, New Iberia. Three counts attempted second degree murder; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities; disturbing the peace; possession of a firearm by person convicted of certain felonies; firearm-free zone; aggravated criminal damage to property.

Corey Burgess, 47, Sanders Street, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery; interfering with emergency communication.

Anthony Caldwell, 60, St. Peter Street, New Iberia. Careless operation; driving under suspension; no insurance; no registration; expired inspection tag.

Devontrae Williams, 24, Iberia Street, Franklin. Simple battery; failure to appear.

MAY 22

Demarkous Clay, 42, Davis Road, Jeanerette. Hold for another agency.