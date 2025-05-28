ARREST REPORTS – IBERIA PARISH Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

MAY 21

Miguel Angel Cruz Ramirez, 29, 2409 Railroad Road. Aggravated criminal damage to property; two counts illegal use of a weapon.

Briana Lynette Lewis, 32, 520 Armentor St. Simple battery; telephone communications – improper language – harassment.

Shante Hector, 24, 404 Saint John St. Simple battery.

Author James Jones, 55, 206 Brockton St., Carencro. Hold for another agency.

Chad James Gros, 51, 1513 Dehart Drive. Three counts simple burglary – all other larceny; aggravated criminal damage to property.

Robilyn Bartley, 37, 619 E St. Peter. Illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Kwaymar Michael, 36, 619 E St. Peter St. Two counts manufacture – distribution – possession with intent to distribute – schedule II narcotics; possession with intent to distribute – schedule I; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; schedule V – possession; possession of firearm – concealed by convicted felon; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a minor; second or subsequent offenses; prohibited acts – schedule I – schedule III – penalties; illegal possession of stolen firearms; prohibited acts – possession of drug paraphernalia.

MAY 22

Jerome Joseph Romero, 48, 302 W Admiral Doyle Drive. Failure to appear.

James Neal Rozas Jr., 37, 150 Mamie St., Eunice. Possession of firearm – concealed by convicted felon; flight from an officer – aggravated; simple escape – aggravated escape; battery of a dating partner.

Courtlynn Diamond Williams, 28, 4009 Romero Road, Youngsville. Aggravated battery; failure to appear.

Hi’Keim T. Landry, 18, 1610 Martin Luther King Drive, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.