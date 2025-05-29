Highland Baptist standout ready to make most of senior year Published 11:24 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

Madison Clark joined some exclusive company when the junior was named Female Athlete of the Year at Highland Baptist.

Camryn Sensley, Marin Barras, Bri Sensley, Kiara Comeaux and Maegan Champagne are past winners of the award, which is voted on by all the coaches at HBCS.

“It’s based on not just excelling at the highest athletic level, but also on Christian character,” girls basketball coach Carol Sensley said.

Clark was first team all-district in volleyball, where she totaled 202 kills, 164 digs and 26 aces as an outside hitter.

She qualified for the regional track and field meet in the 100-meter hurdles, 200-meter dash, long jump and the 4 X 400 relay, placing fourth in the relay and fifth in hurdles.

She holds the school’s third-best time ever in the 400 meters, 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles, and ran a leg on the second-best 4 X 200 relay.

“My coaches helped me push through everything by being encouraging,” she said of track and field coach Toby Blissett and Chynna Brooks (volleyball).

In basketball, Clark was named Co-MVP of District 6-1A, first team Best of the Teche and honorable mention all-state. She scored 21 of her team’s 29 points in a playoff game against St. Martin’s Episcopal.

“First of all, Madi is very competitive,” Sensley said. “She was our leading shot-blocker, scorer, rebounder and was first in steals. I want to say she’s fourth on the all-time rebounding list.”

The 5-foot-7 Clark made the transition from forward to point guard and averaged a double-double, scoring 17 points with 14 rebounds and eight steals per game.

“Before her junior season, she wasn’t asked to contribute a lot of scoring,” Sensley said, “although we needed her to score some. She was called upon to step into some big shoes at point guard.”

Sensley labeled Clark a “workhorse,” adding that she put in extra hours with ball-handling and shooting. Last summer, she stayed after practice each day.

“It’s not surprising that she has stepped into this role,” Sensley said. “She’s very talented and capable. She strapped it onto her shoulders and took ownership.”

“I knew I had to step up,” Clark added. “I had to do it, to help everyone around me and be a leader.”

Clark, whose favorite sport is basketball, will welcome all of her teammates back from last season. The Lady Bears will remain young, with only three seniors for the 2025-26 season.

“We bring everybody back,” Sensley said. “We were very young and inexperienced in a lot of areas, but we worked hard, played hard and were able to accomplish a lot.”

Clark’s sensational junior campaign has brought attention from college basketball programs. She plans to play sports – volleyball, basketball or both – at the next level before pursuing a career as a doctor in obstetrics and gynecology.

“Even when she wasn’t scoring, Madi never had an off night defensively or rebounding,” Sensley said. “She plays tenacious defense.”

Sensley recalled convincing Clark’s mom, who was “a little apprehensive,” to let her play with the varsity in the seventh grade.

“We’ve been together a long time,” Sensley said. “Madi is a wonderful role model on this basketball team with her Christian character. Her hard work spills over to the rest of the team.

“I’m very blessed to have coached an athlete like her. She is a coach’s dream. You can challenge her, and she steps up and does what is necessary.”

Clark, who has a 3.7 GPA, enjoys spending time with her family.