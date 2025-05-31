BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

Birth announcements are published as and when submitted to The Daily Iberian by Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette, in addition to individual sources.

IBERIA MEDICAL CENTER

Ivory Kay Singleton, daughter of Kylie Michelle Derouen and Patrick Nicklous Singleton II, born May 15, 2025; weight 6 pounds 12 ounces.

Kali Chanel Zeno, daughter of Kristin Charmaine Zeno, born May 15, 2025; weight 7 pounds 3 ounces.

Zyon Emery Boutte, son of Janequa Dranay Ceaser and Embrick Devon Boutte, born May 16, 2025; weight 5 pounds 7 ounces.