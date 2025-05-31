ARREST REPORTS – FRANKLIN
Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 31, 2025
FRANKLIN CITY POLICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
MAY 23
Christopher Hines, 18, Abbirene Street, Franklin. Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; attempted second degree muder; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities; disturbing the peace.
MAY 24
Shawn Jenkins, 48, Morris Street, Franklin. Failure to appear; resisting an officer.
MAY 25
Vivian Jack, 35, Lincoln Street, Baldwin. Simple battery; disturbing the peace by fighting.
David Loustalot, 40, Mechanic Street, Franklin. Residential contractor fraud.
Harold Lovely Jr., 38, Guidroz Street, Franklin. Simple battery.
MAY 26
Carlin Stelly, 47, Cayce Street, Franklin. Failure to appear; battery of a dating partner; possession of schedule II narcotics – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.
MAY 27
Alvontre Griffin, 24, Robertson Street, Franklin. Battery of a dating partner.
MAY 28
Alvontre Griffin, 24, Robertson Street, Franklin. Probation violation.