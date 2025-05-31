ARREST REPORTS – FRANKLIN Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

FRANKLIN CITY POLICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

MAY 23

Christopher Hines, 18, Abbirene Street, Franklin. Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; attempted second degree muder; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities; disturbing the peace.

MAY 24

Shawn Jenkins, 48, Morris Street, Franklin. Failure to appear; resisting an officer.

MAY 25

Vivian Jack, 35, Lincoln Street, Baldwin. Simple battery; disturbing the peace by fighting.

David Loustalot, 40, Mechanic Street, Franklin. Residential contractor fraud.

Harold Lovely Jr., 38, Guidroz Street, Franklin. Simple battery.

MAY 26

Carlin Stelly, 47, Cayce Street, Franklin. Failure to appear; battery of a dating partner; possession of schedule II narcotics – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.

MAY 27

Alvontre Griffin, 24, Robertson Street, Franklin. Battery of a dating partner.

MAY 28

Alvontre Griffin, 24, Robertson Street, Franklin. Probation violation.