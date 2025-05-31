ARREST REPORTS – IBERIA PARISH Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

MAY 23

Pete Gomez, 40, 1714 New Horizons Drive #7. Second degree kidnapping/abduction; false imprisonment; violation of protective order; domestic abuse battery – dangerous weapon – serious injury.

John Paul Smith Jr., 65, No address given. Hold for another agency.

Travis Oneal Williams, 33, 711 Providence St. Probation violation.

Bethany Rose White, 28, 333 Aucoin St., Morgan City. Hold for another agency.

Keith James East, 45, 406 8th St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.

Jacob Nolan Hebert, 42, 3070 East Texas St., Bossier City. Possession – schedule II narcotics.

MAY 24

Raymon Dantriel Jones Sr., 36, 1302 Walton St. Hold for another agency.

John Allen Charles Jr., 34, 219 Deare St. Possession of firearm – concealed by convicted felon; general speed law.

MAY 25

Steven Arnez Scott, 64, 409 Schlessenger St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.

Troydrick Johnlouis, 29, 1104 Tarleton Road #13, Jeanerette. Battery of a police officer – aggravated; resisting a police officer with force or violence; failure to appear.

Courtney Renee Fontenette, 26, 722 Courrege St. Three counts failure to appear; possession – schedule IV; two counts simple possession – schedule I controlled dangerous substance.

Michael James Girouard, 50, 2009 Marshfield Road. Domestic abuse battery – aggravated assault; simple criminal damage to property valued $0 to $999.

MAY 26

Leemichael James Cormier, 34, 818 Canal St., Jeanerette. Five counts failure to appear; hold for another agency; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Bethany Nicole Mecom, 32, 325 Tiffany St., Patterson. Parole violation.