3 things to do this weekend Published 11:00 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

2025 YOUTH FISHING TOURNAMENT

When: Saturday, June 7, 2025, 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: Spanish Lake Bait Shop, 117 Spanish Lake Road

What: A youth fishing tournament for children aged 4 to 17, accompanied by their families. Both boat and bank fishing are permitted. Prizes will be awarded in three age divisions: 4-8, 9-12, and 13-17. Weigh-in will be at 11 a.m. All fish must be caught on the day of the tournament using a rod and reel with live or artificial bait.



DELCAMBRE SEAFOOD AND FARMERS MARKET

When: Saturday, June 7, 2025, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Bayou Carlin Cove Boat Landing and Pavilion, 605 S. Railroad St., Delcambre

What: Shop over 60 vendors at the Father’s Day Market for gifts, Cajun food, unique crafts, apparel, and much more. Enjoy music by JC Melancon. Kids can make Oyster American Flags and Father’s Day cards at a craft booth. Free snacks and $1 drinks will be available for Dad.



CIRQUE DU LUXE

When: Sunday, June 8, 2025, 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Where: KOC Campground, 3104 S. Curtis Lane

What: Cirque Du Luxe, featuring world-class international artists, is bringing incredible thrills and dazzling entertainment for all. Experience amazing acrobats, jugglers, hilarious clowns, the Motorcycle Globe of Death, high-flying aerialists, and dizzying juggling acts from the world’s best circus performers. Other dates and times available.