Daily Iberian Best of the Teche Baseball 2025
Published 11:26 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025
A state championship was a fitting end to the season for both Catholic High School and Acadiana Christian School this year, with several other Teche Area teams making waves in the playoffs alongside the Panthers and Lions.
JohnDavid Hidalgo is this year’s Most Valuable Player, joined by CHS head coach David Jordan, who is the 2025 Coach of the Year. Hidalgo, Catholic High’s RBI and home run leader for the season, dominated on the mound in the Panthers’ Game 2 win over University Lab before sending a three-run bomb over the fence in the eighth inning of Game 3 to hand Catholic High the lead and its second baseball state championship in school history.
First Team
Catcher – Jon David Judice, Loreauville
Pitcher – JohnDavid Hidalgo, Catholic High
Pitcher – Lane Fenske, Catholic High
Pitcher – John Munnerlyn, Loreauville
1st Base – Gerald Sonnier, New Iberia Senior High
2nd Base – Owen Morris, Catholic High
3rd Base – Izaac Andre, Catholic High
Short Stop – Gabe Horton, Loreauville
Outfield – Myles Jones, New Iberia Senior High
Outfield – Luke Landry, Catholic High
Outfield – Mason Meyers, New Iberia Senior High
Utility – Luke Hewitt, Catholic High
Utility – Jamen Francis, New Iberia Senior High
Utility – Daylon George, Franklin
Utility – Tre Leleux, Delcambre
Utility – Jaxon Olivier, Acadiana Christian
Coach of the Year: David Jordan, Catholic High
Most Valuable Player: JohnDavid Hidalgo, Catholic High
Second Team
Catcher – Cohen Evans, Catholic High
Pitcher – Dylan Navare, Loreauville
Pitcher – Jase Ruskoski, Catholic High
Pitcher – Kristian Sonnier, Delcambre
1st Base – Maxan Nguyen, Acadiana Christian
2nd Base – Kendra Yelling, Franklin
3rd Base – Tyler Munnerlyn, Loreauville
Short Stop – Ryker Meyers, New Iberia Senior High
Outfield – Andre Venable, Delcambre
Outfield – Joseph Trappey, Catholic High
Outfield – Maddox Savoy, Loreauville
Utility – Maddox Nacol, Catholic High
Utility – Blake Delcambre, Loreauville
Utility – Logan Savoie, Highland Baptist
Utility – Aryo Fleming, Westgate
Utility – Gavin Roy, Catholic High
Honorable Mention
Acadiana Christian: Brandon Judice, Isaiah Burch, Landon Decuir, Lane Parks, Neal Osburn
Catholic High: Jack Romero, Ian Breaux, Collin Sanders,
Delcambre: Rix Robin, Carson Creighton, Cayton Maturin, Andre Venable, Nate Prioux, Cru Arceneaux, Nolan Picard, Tucker Zager
Franklin: Tashawn Joseph, Jamaree Washington, Kaylen Kemp, Carl Maddison, Caleb Madison, Briderick Joseph
Highland Baptist: Austin Stafford, Henry Nicholson, Kaiden Yates, Rowan Charpentier
Loreauville: Austen Guilbeau, Jacob Ransonet, Owen Broussard, Tucker Louviere, Maddox Savoy, Kylon Polk
New Iberia Senior High: Ryan Guillotte, Jaden Jones, Coy Peltier, Aden Acala
Westgate: Kyler Zenon, Micah Desormeaux, Daylan Doucet