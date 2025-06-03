Daily Iberian Best of the Teche Baseball 2025 Published 11:26 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

A state championship was a fitting end to the season for both Catholic High School and Acadiana Christian School this year, with several other Teche Area teams making waves in the playoffs alongside the Panthers and Lions.

JohnDavid Hidalgo is this year’s Most Valuable Player, joined by CHS head coach David Jordan, who is the 2025 Coach of the Year. Hidalgo, Catholic High’s RBI and home run leader for the season, dominated on the mound in the Panthers’ Game 2 win over University Lab before sending a three-run bomb over the fence in the eighth inning of Game 3 to hand Catholic High the lead and its second baseball state championship in school history.

First Team

Catcher – Jon David Judice, Loreauville

Pitcher – JohnDavid Hidalgo, Catholic High

Pitcher – Lane Fenske, Catholic High

Pitcher – John Munnerlyn, Loreauville

1st Base – Gerald Sonnier, New Iberia Senior High

2nd Base – Owen Morris, Catholic High

3rd Base – Izaac Andre, Catholic High

Short Stop – Gabe Horton, Loreauville

Outfield – Myles Jones, New Iberia Senior High

Outfield – Luke Landry, Catholic High

Outfield – Mason Meyers, New Iberia Senior High

Utility – Luke Hewitt, Catholic High

Utility – Jamen Francis, New Iberia Senior High

Utility – Daylon George, Franklin

Utility – Tre Leleux, Delcambre

Utility – Jaxon Olivier, Acadiana Christian

Coach of the Year: David Jordan, Catholic High

Most Valuable Player: JohnDavid Hidalgo, Catholic High

Second Team

Catcher – Cohen Evans, Catholic High

Pitcher – Dylan Navare, Loreauville

Pitcher – Jase Ruskoski, Catholic High

Pitcher – Kristian Sonnier, Delcambre

1st Base – Maxan Nguyen, Acadiana Christian

2nd Base – Kendra Yelling, Franklin

3rd Base – Tyler Munnerlyn, Loreauville

Short Stop – Ryker Meyers, New Iberia Senior High

Outfield – Andre Venable, Delcambre

Outfield – Joseph Trappey, Catholic High

Outfield – Maddox Savoy, Loreauville

Utility – Maddox Nacol, Catholic High

Utility – Blake Delcambre, Loreauville

Utility – Logan Savoie, Highland Baptist

Utility – Aryo Fleming, Westgate

Utility – Gavin Roy, Catholic High

Honorable Mention

Acadiana Christian: Brandon Judice, Isaiah Burch, Landon Decuir, Lane Parks, Neal Osburn

Catholic High: Jack Romero, Ian Breaux, Collin Sanders,

Delcambre: Rix Robin, Carson Creighton, Cayton Maturin, Andre Venable, Nate Prioux, Cru Arceneaux, Nolan Picard, Tucker Zager

Franklin: Tashawn Joseph, Jamaree Washington, Kaylen Kemp, Carl Maddison, Caleb Madison, Briderick Joseph

Highland Baptist: Austin Stafford, Henry Nicholson, Kaiden Yates, Rowan Charpentier

Loreauville: Austen Guilbeau, Jacob Ransonet, Owen Broussard, Tucker Louviere, Maddox Savoy, Kylon Polk

New Iberia Senior High: Ryan Guillotte, Jaden Jones, Coy Peltier, Aden Acala

Westgate: Kyler Zenon, Micah Desormeaux, Daylan Doucet