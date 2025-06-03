Louisiana Housing Corporation coming to St. Martinville Published 11:23 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

The Louisiana Housing Corporation will be holding a town hall in St. Martinville next week to discuss home ownership in the area.

LHC Director Representative Supervisor Daniel Duggan and Mayor Jason Willis will be leading the town hall, which will be tailored to people living in the area who do not own a home but may wish to.

“They’ll be coming with different programs that are available to try and educate people,” Mayor Jason Willis said.

Those interested may be renting a home or on Section 8 housing. The purpose of the program is for LHC to provide information on different programs that are currently available that will facilitate interested home owners to eventually purchase a house for themselves.

The mayor said the city is reaching out to people who live in apartments around the city, as well as people who live in broader St. Martin Parish who may also benefit from receiving the information.

Some of the programs that LHC offers for Louisiana residents includes the Mortgage Revenue Bond Assisted Program, down payment home assistance programs and the Delta 100 Program which helps first-time home owners who lack traditional credit but have demonstrated the ability to own a home through alternate avenues.

The town hall takes place June 11 at St. Martinville City Hall. The two-hour and a half program will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.