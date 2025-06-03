School board to award bid for Career Center updates Published 11:23 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

The Iberia Parish School Board will consider a recommendation to award a bid for work being done at the Iberia Parish Career Center at Wednesday’s meeting.

The Maintenance Department has recommended to the board that the school district accept ARL Construction as the winning bidder of a large project at the career center that is being paid through the district’s 2023 bond. ARL Construction was the low bidder for the project, coming in with a budget of $10.8 million.

The school district has big plans for the Iberia Parish Career Center under the 2023 bond that includes an expanded building that will cater to the needs of the work force in local business and industry.

The center, located on Ember Drive near the Acadiana Regional Airport, allows students to gain industry certifications and employment skills while still in high school.

The expansion of the IPCC would bring several existing technical programs into one campus complex.

Current programs include carpentry, electrical, HVAC, welding, automotive repair, outdoor power equipment and more.

In other business, the school board will consider a foreign trade subzone application from ECI Gulf Coast Parts and Service.

The company, which is located on Unifab Road in Iberia Parish, will be considered a foreign trade subzone if the application is approved by the council, and the imported inventory and inventory held for export will be exempt from ad valorem taxes.

The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the school board’s administrative office on Jane Street.