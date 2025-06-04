ARREST REPORTS – IBERIA PARISH Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

MAY 27

Kirk Allen Buch, 47, 1050 Osage Trail #1, Church Point. Operating while intoxicated – first offense; expired license plate; expired motor vehicle inspection; operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Donavon Landry, 22, 4903 Hwy. 14. Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Shirley C. Nugent, 40, 1010 Mississippi St. Contempt of court.

Nakavin Jhayon Johnlouis, 24, 625 Field St. Resisting an officer; marijuana – simple possession; two counts no seat belt; driver must be licensed; contempt of court; probation violation.

Thaddeus T. Hurst, 38, 1004 Walton St. Two counts contempt of court.

Unrinces Lethenia Edwards, 56, 112 Harvest Point Circle, Lafayette. Resisting a police officer with force or violence; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; domestic abuse – serious bodily injury; simple robbery; interfering with emergency communication – all other.

MAY 28

Rannon Durrel Fletcher, 39, 1505 Center St. Possession of firearm – concealed by convicted felon; two counts possession with intent to distribute – schedule I; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; firearm-free zone – notice – signs; manufacture – distribution – possession with intent to distribute – schedule II narcotics; manufacture – distribution – schedule III narcotics; contraband – taking to/from penal institution; illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Rayward Darby Jr., 24, 808 Audrey St. Probation violation; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; simple possession – schedule I controlled dangerous substances.

Nicole Michelle Bonvillian, 44, No address given. Penalty for distribution or possession with intent to distribute; possession – schedule IV; prohibited acts – distribution of drug paraphernalia; violation of controlled dangerous substances law – drug free zone.

Robert A. Schexnayder III, 46, 8010 E Admiral Doyle Drive, Jeanerette. Probation violation; possession – schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts – possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rodney Nixon Bowie, 47, 1526 Montagne St. Simple possession – schedule I controlled dangerous substances; prohibited acts – distribution of drug paraphernalia; prohibited acts – schedule IV – penalties; violation of controlled dangerous substances law – drug free zone.

Cana Joel Robert, 34, 808 Bayard St. #4. Possession – schedule IV; two counts simple possession – schedule I controlled dangerous substances; possession – schedule II narcotics; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug; prohibited acts – possession of drug paraphernalia; violation of controlled dangerous substances law – drug free zone; three counts failure to appear; child endangerment – domestic abuse – aggravated assault.

Jeremy Stokes, 38, 2314 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette. Hold for another agency.

Brent Parker, 46, 15207 LA 694. Aggravated second degree battery; domestic abuse battery – simple assault.

John Ray Jimeneze, 41, 103 Woodcrest Circle. Aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal use of a weapon; failure to appear.

Bryan Jimenez, 38, 103 Woodcrest Circle. Aggravated assault; cruelty to animals – simple and aggravated; simple battery.

Jadarrius Davonta Thibodeaux, 29, 327 Fontelieu Drive. Possession with intent to distribute – schedule I; prohibited acts – distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Terrisa Christonia Alexis, 44, 2504 Pelican Court, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.

MAY 29

Akeem Rashad Wiggins, 22, 495 Apricot St. Failure to appear; violation of protective order; simple possession – schedule I controlled dangerous substances.

Akeem Brix Demolle, 38, 3619 Kevin Drive. Child endangerment – domestic abuse – simple assault; simple robbery; four counts failure to appear; theft valued at $1,000 but less than $5,000; child desertion; flight from an officer; hold for another agency.

Auriel L. Olivier, 34, 7105 Ozenne Road, Jeanerette. Two counts failure to appear; monetary instrument abuse – provides definitions; theft valued at less than $1,000.

Brandon Lee Jones Jr., 19, 1015 Westend Drive. Attempted second degree murder; illegal use of weapons – dangerous instrument – weapon; aggravated criminal damage to property.

Gregory Guidry Jr., 29, 121 Johnson Alley. Aggravated assault upon a dating partner; false imprisonment – offender armed with weapon; failure to appear.