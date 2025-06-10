3 things to do this weekend Published 10:15 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

SUMMER STUDENT CROCHET CLASSES

When: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 9 a.m.

Where: The Main Cup, 101 N. Main St., Loreauville

What: A beginner-friendly crochet class for students ages 9 and up. Start their crochet journey today. This is a creative and calming, screen-free summer activity. Crochet promotes focus and creativity. Hooks and assorted yarns are provided. An adult must attend with the student.



ST. EDWARD/ST. JUDE CATHOLIC CHURCH 2ND ANNUAL SPLASH BASH

When: Saturday, June 14, 2025, Noon to 3:30 p.m.

Where: St. Edward Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W Lemelle Drive

What: Make a splash in God’s love at the 2nd Annual Splash Bash. This free event welcomes all children for an afternoon of water fun. Enjoy water slides and water games, water volleyball and basketball, snacks and drinks. Bring a towel and enjoy faith, fellowship, and fun with the community.



DADDY DATE NIGHT

When: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Chick-fil-A, 1116 E. Admiral Doyle Drive

What: Make Father’s Day unforgettable. Enjoy a memorable evening with Dad featuring dinner and a fun craft activity. Create lasting memories with Dad at this special event.