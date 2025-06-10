Fenske named LSWA’s 2A Outstanding Player Published 11:04 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Kynzee Anderson and Lane Fenske are accomplished pitchers who also held their own at the plate while leading their teams to LHSAA titles.

The duo headlines the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s 2025 Class 2A all-state teams for baseball and softball.

Anderson, a junior, is a Georgia commitment who led top-seeded Calvary Baptist in a big way, tossing a no-hitter in a victory over D’Arbonne Woods in the Division III select softball final.

She finished 24-1 with 245 strikeouts in 145 innings pitched. Anderson also batted .466 with 14 home runs and 45 RBI.

Fenske, an LSU Eunice signee, was 6-3 with a 1.19 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 77 innings for a Catholic High of New Iberia squad that won the Division III select baseball title.

His season included a perfect game victory in the playoffs. He hit .342 with 14 doubles, 22 RBI, 23 run scored and 10 stolen bases.

Ouachita Christian’s Rob Devinney and Brad Turney of Menard claimed Coach of the Year honors.

Turney led Menard to the Division IV select softball title, the school’s first title in a decade in his first season as head coach.

Devinney’s OCS squad was the Division IV runner-up to Vermilion Catholic. The Eagles had just two returning starters and sub-.500 record before beating three higher seeds in the post season.

LSWA CLASS 2A ALL-STATE BASEBALL-SOFTBALL CHARTS

SOFTBALL

Pos Player Cl Avg.

P Kynzee Anderson Calvary Baptist Jr. 24-1

P Malloy Miles French Settlement So. 12-8

P Bri Fontenot Kinder Sr. 15-1

P Kinley Cox Oak Grove Fr. 15-7

C Mallory Carver Calvary Baptist So. .425

IF Baylor Bockhaus Calvary Baptist Fr. .551

IF Kennedy Reppond Ouachita Christian Jr. .492

IF Lexi Mclin Loreauville Sr. .561

IF Emma Davis Menard So. 407

OF Malayna Daigle Notre Dame Sr. .566

OF Sawyer Shelton Menard Jr. .500

OF Chloe Edwards D’Arbonne Woods Fr. 357

UT Loren Sivils Calvary Baptist So. .436

UT Aubrey Thomas Houma Christian Sr. .438

UT Abbigail Hardie Mangham Jr. .458

UT Joley Bennett D’Arbonne Woods Fr. .465

UT Valerie Brown Notre Dame Jr. .557

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: KYNZEE ANDERSON, CALVARY BAPTIST

COACH OF THE YEAR: BRAD TURNEY, MENARD

Honorable Mention

Charley Alford, D’Arbonne Woods; Nataleigh Ball, North Caddo; Kady Benedic, Pope John Paul II, Kam Rodriguez, Pope John Paul II; Haylie Burnett, East Beauregard, Reece Burtram, Ouachita Christian, Emily Doiron, Houma Christian; Carlie Guile, Calvary Baptist; Sydney Fraher, Northlake Christian, Layla Gauthier, Lake Arthur, Maryn Huber, Newman, Kylee Hardison, Oakdale, Kassidee Huber, Mangham, Marra Beth Hutson, Mangham, Madaline Johnson, Notre Dame; Maggie Johnson, Welsh, Gracie Malagarie, Lafayette Christian, Kayley Methvin, Menard, Brynn Robinson, Calvary Baptist, Khamijah Rogers, Green Oaks, Jaycee Sledge, Calvary Baptist; Madison Sumbler, Oakdale, Abigail Willie, Northlake Christian, Ainsley Willis, Oakdale, Aubrey Zachry, D’Arbonne Woods.

BASEBALL

Pos. Player Cl Avg.

P Lane Fenske Catholic-NI Sr. 6-3

P Gage Guidry Vinton Sr. 6-2

P Dane Iguess Welsh Sr. 9-1

P Karson Trichel Ouachita Christian Sr. 7-3

C Andrew Dowden DeQuincy Sr. .486

IF Tanner Duff Oak Grove Sr. .378

IF Josh Lim Dunham Sr. .368

IF Blaze Rodriguez Pope John Paul II Sr. .458

IF Reed Smalling Ouachita Christian Jr. .353

OF Ashton Celestine, Lafayette Christian Sr. .363

OF Griffin Doucet Notre Dame Jr. .368

OF Luke Simmons, Oak Grove Sr. .394

UT Caden Amie Pope John Paul II Jr. 7-0

UT J.D. Hidalgo Catholic-New Iberia Sr. .9-1

UT Trevor McMorris French Settlement Jr. .384

UT Carson Rainwater DeQuincy Sr. 9-4

UT Seth Ray Oak Grove Sr. .349

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: LANE FENSKE, CATHOLIC-NEW IBERIA

COACH OF THE YEAR: ROB DEVINNEY, OUACHITA CHRISTIAN

Honorable Mention

Lane Almond, Mangham; Nate Babin, Pope John Paul II; Brody Bailey, Episcopal; Kylar Ballard, Oakdale; Cohen Cormier, Welsh; Connor Cormier, Vinton; Seth Duke, Houma Christian; Justin Funderburk, Calvary Baptist; Jonas Hendrickson, Many; Mason Hill, French Settlement; Cooper Holmes, Calvary Baptist; Wyatt Kershaw, Welsh; Daniel Luke Page, Winnfield; Gabriel McKee, Rosepine; Brady Martinez, Calvary Baptist; Maddux Lyddy, Calvary Baptist; Riddick Meaux, Kinder; Nick Menard, Notre Dame; Jorge Pertuit, Houma Christian; Christian Sauska, Newman; Braeden Strother, Oakdale; Brodie Stuart, Oak Grove; Ayden Welch, Lafayette Christian.