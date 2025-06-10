Hopkins Road closures to begin Wednesday Published 11:09 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Portions of Hopkins Street (Louisiana 675) will be closed until September as the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development engages in necessary work starting on Wednesday.

The street will be closed from its intersection with Louisiana 182 (St. Peter Street) to Pershing Street starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday and lasting until Sept. 12, weather permitting.

The road closure is necessary for the installation of drainage structures underneath the pavement.

Detour routes will be posted and will include Louisiana 674 (Admiral Doyle Drive), Louisiana 14 (Center Street), Louisiana 182 (St. Peter Street/Main Street) and Louisiana 31 (Chestnut Street).

Emergency vehicles will not have access to the entire area.