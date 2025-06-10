Parish Council to vote on online code hosting subscription Published 11:08 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

The Iberia Parish Council will vote to enter into a contract with CivicPlus for a full-service subscription at Wednesday’s meeting.

CivicPlus, which is the acquirer and sole owner of Municode, will be able to provide online code hosting for the compiled ordinances of Iberia Parish, according to the resolution.

The resolution will also approve a payment of $1,650 in accordance with a payment schedule which has been budgeted in the 2025 budget.

The council will also vote on a resolution amending the 2025 General Fund and authorizing registration fees for members of the Iberia Parish Council to attend the 2025 NACO Annual Conference from July 11-14, which is located in Philadelphia, Pa. The fees will come at a total cost of $620 per attendee.

A resolution to amend the 2025 Economic Development District No. 1 Fund Budget in the amount of $490,000 for the Lewis Street overlay project additional drainage will be voted on as well.

The Economic Development District is slated to hold a special meeting prior to the council meeting in order to approve the same resolution.

Finally, the council will vote to introduce the millage rates for the new fiscal year, which will be adopted July 23.

The proposed rates are 4.04 mills for General Alimony; 2.02 for Exempted Municipalities; 4.50 for Public Libraries; 4.76 for Public Building Maintenance; 2.11 for Public Health Unit and 4.00 for Drainage.

The meeting takes place 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Iberia Parish Courthouse.