BUILDING PERMITS-CITY OF NEW IBERIA
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025
MAY 2025
Residential Addition
Stephen Derouen, 508 Azalea, $40,000
Robert Good, 452 Charles, $4,100
Residential Addition Total: $44,100
Residential Fence
Robert Goode, 452 Charles, $4,500
Residential Fence Total: $4,500
Residential New-Other
James Garret, 1022 Loreauville, $7,500
Jeanette Wilkins, 308 Bayard, $6,897
James Garret, 1022 Loreauville, $3,500
Residential New-Other Total: $17,897
Residential Remodel
Ryan Migues, 309 Goreham, $30,000
Ronald Charles, 615 W. Pershing, $5,000
Ethel Norbert, 521 Lafayette, $3,500
Karina Doninguez, 1012 Virginia, $20,000
Michelle Davidson, 819 E. Santa Clara, $11,929
Residential Remodel Total: $70,429
Residential Roof
Peyton Pommier, 307 Ernest, $8,400
John Lusk, 1319 Iberia, $15,780
Hung Nguyen, 2021, $25,000
NCR Properties, 1001 Versailles Cresant, $5,500
Allison Laport, 509 Mchilhenny, $9,500
Richard Brown, 217 City Park Circle, $12,000
Kevin Madison, 2703 Teal, $52,500
Residential Roof Total: $128,680
Sign On Premises
Louisiana Eye & Laser Center, 607 Rue De Brille, $2,900
Sports Additions, 933 S. Lewis, $9,000
Sign On Premises Total: $11,900
Commercial Fence
Center St. Elementary, 1520 Center, $5,000
Rose Hill Cemetery, 330 North, $7,000
Commercial Fence Total: $12,000
Commercial Remodel
Iberia South Apts., 1302 Adrian, $184,348
Tyrene Walker, 518 Hopkins, $4,000
Baskin Robins, 1104 E. Main, $50,000
Carzilla, LLC, 1744 Center, $3,000
Iberia Medical Center, 2309 E. Main 202, $44,000
Commercial Remodel Total: $285,348
Commercial Roof
Timothy Nicholas Boudreaux, 2112 Cherry Palms Circle, $12,000
ABV Properties, 142 W. St Peter, $14,000
KSC Holdings LLC, 1500 Weeks, $81,000
Commercial Roof Total: $107,000
Grand Total: $681,854