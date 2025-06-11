BUILDING PERMITS-CITY OF NEW IBERIA

MAY 2025

Residential Addition

Stephen Derouen, 508 Azalea, $40,000

Robert Good, 452 Charles, $4,100

Residential Addition Total: $44,100

Residential Fence

Robert Goode, 452 Charles, $4,500

Residential Fence Total: $4,500

Residential New-Other

James Garret, 1022 Loreauville, $7,500

Jeanette Wilkins, 308 Bayard, $6,897

James Garret, 1022 Loreauville, $3,500

Residential New-Other Total: $17,897

Residential Remodel

Ryan Migues, 309 Goreham, $30,000

Ronald Charles, 615 W. Pershing, $5,000

Ethel Norbert, 521 Lafayette, $3,500

Karina Doninguez, 1012 Virginia, $20,000

Michelle Davidson, 819 E. Santa Clara, $11,929

Residential Remodel Total: $70,429

Residential Roof 

Peyton Pommier, 307 Ernest, $8,400

John Lusk, 1319 Iberia, $15,780

Hung Nguyen, 2021, $25,000

NCR Properties, 1001 Versailles Cresant, $5,500

Allison Laport, 509 Mchilhenny, $9,500

Richard Brown, 217 City Park Circle, $12,000

Kevin Madison, 2703 Teal, $52,500

Residential Roof Total: $128,680

Sign On Premises

Louisiana Eye & Laser Center, 607 Rue De Brille, $2,900

Sports Additions, 933 S. Lewis, $9,000

Sign On Premises Total: $11,900

Commercial Fence

Center St. Elementary, 1520 Center, $5,000

Rose Hill Cemetery, 330 North, $7,000

Commercial Fence Total: $12,000

Commercial Remodel

Iberia South Apts., 1302 Adrian, $184,348

Tyrene Walker, 518 Hopkins, $4,000

Baskin Robins, 1104 E. Main, $50,000

Carzilla, LLC, 1744 Center, $3,000

Iberia Medical Center, 2309 E. Main 202, $44,000

Commercial Remodel Total: $285,348

Commercial Roof

Timothy Nicholas Boudreaux, 2112 Cherry Palms Circle, $12,000

ABV Properties, 142 W. St Peter, $14,000

KSC Holdings LLC, 1500 Weeks, $81,000

Commercial Roof Total: $107,000

Grand Total: $681,854

