ARREST REPORTS – FRANKLIN Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

FRANKLIN CITY POLICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

MAY 29

Brittany Mitchell, 34, Sugarland Street, New Iberia. Failure to appear; three counts resisting an officer.

Draylen Green, 27, Robertson Street, Franklin. Two counts failure to appear; aggravated second degree battery; two counts resisting an officer.

Taejhan Wilson, 26, Canal Drive, Franklin. Failure to appear.

Bobby Ayro, 37, Copp Street, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.

MAY 30

Anthony Bourda Jr., 44, Gumpoint Lane, Franklin. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; stop signs; possession of drug paraphernalia; flight from an officer; failure to dim lights; failure to appear.

MAY 31

Dwayde Howard, 56, Franklin. Remaining where forbidden.

Missy Alexander, 38, Joan Drive, Franklin. Failure to appear.

JUNE 1

Milton Green, 38, Willow Street, Franklin. Disturbing the peace – residential area; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carl Joseph Jr., 31, Trowbridge Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.

JUNE 2

Savion Comeaux, 21, Dara Beth Road, Youngsville. Possession with intent to distribute – marijuana; possession of a firearm by person convicted of certain felonies; illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance; failure to appear.