ARREST REPORTS – IBERIA PARISH Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JUNE 4

Christopher Orlando Hills, 36, 200 8th St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.

Broc Taylor Latiolais, 30, 217 Saylock Lane, Opelousas. Violation of protective order.

Brittany Nicole Mitchell, 34, 1617 Sugarland Ter. Second degree murder; hold for another agency.

Taylon Charles Robicheaux, 17, 211 Circle Drive, Franklin. Hold for another agency.

Lasi Juan Comeaux, 38, 622 Everette St. Failure to appear; child endangerment – domestic abuse – simple assault.

JUNE 5

Treanthony Domonique Jones, 23, 1505 Tarleton, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.

Aubrey Anthony Ourso Jr., 46, 9205 Jessie St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear.

David Lloyd Lee III, 27, 407 N Dubois Road. Operating while intoxicated – third offense; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses; vehicular negligent injury.

Samuel R. Hauser, 56, 131 Center St. Possession – schedule II narcotics.

Auna Hebert, 18, 1700 Mildred Street #1, Franklin. Simple arson; principals.

Devontre D. Henderson, 26, 708 ½ Hubertville Road, Jeanerette. Simple burglary – all other larceny; resisting a police officer with force or violence; simple criminal damage to property; battery of a police officer – aggravated; violation of protective order; simple kidnapping; domestic abuse – aggravated assault; child endangerment – domestic abuse – simple assault; failure to appear.

Jaylon Tyrese Charles, 19, 720 Lovette St., Jeanerette. Attempted second degree murder; terrorizing; aggravated criminal damage to property; illegal use of a weapon.

Miguel Feliz Martinez, 17, 155 School House Lane, Charenton. Attempted second degree murder; illegal use of weapons – dangerous instrument – weapon; aggravated criminal damage to property; terrorizing.

JUNE 6

Carroll James Longnon Jr., 36, 5912 E Highway 90 #24. Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Albert Cyrus Burke, 42, 615 David Duboin Road, Loreauville. Operating while intoxicated – second offense; resisting an officer; reckless operation of a vehicle; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.

Carroll James Longnon Jr., 36, 5912 E Highway 90 #24. Failure to register – penalties.

Albert Cyrus Burke, 42, 615 David Duboin Road, Loreauville. Operating while intoxicated – second offense.

Bruce Benoit, 23, No address given. Probation violation.

Taven Derell Archangel, 29, 504 Vera Lane #25. Possession with intent to distribute – schedule I; possession – schedule II narcotics; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; aggravated burglary – reported as a robbery; obstruction of justice – evidence tampering; flight from an officer; negligent carrying of a concealed handgun.