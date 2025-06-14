BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

Birth announcements are published as and when submitted to The Daily Iberian by Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette, in addition to individual sources.

IBERIA MEDICAL CENTER

Austin Patt Pontiff, son of Madeline and Tyler Martin Pontiff, born May 28, 2025; weight 4 pounds 15 ounces.

J’Loni Marie Sam, daughter of Ashalyn Ganier Coleman and Joseph Lee Sam III, born June 2, 2025; weight 7 pounds 10 ounces.

K’Lee Lovess Rose Farrier, daughter of Keyonia Normalee Thompson and Evandereus Jacaderic Farrier Sr., born June 8, 2025; weight 7 pounds 3 ounces.