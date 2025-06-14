ARREST REPORTS – FRANKLIN Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

FRANKLIN CITY POLICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JUNE 3

Shane Sophus, 51, Chadwick Street, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery – second offense.

Lovana Lively, 37, West Ibert Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.

Gerian Lightfoot, 33, Robertson Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.

Henry Dennis, 41, Curtis Drive, Franklin. Failure to appear.

JUNE 4

Laura Newbaker, 41, Lee Charles Street, Franklin. Violation of protective order – second offense.

JUNE 5

Brian James, 45, Iberia Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.

Lysander Williams, 56, Clark Street, Franklin. No seat belt; three counts stop signs and yield signs; three counts turning movements and required signals; general speed law; reckless operation of a vehicle; aggravated criminal damage to property; resisting an officer; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle; aggravated flight from an officer.

Amber Segura, 24, Darce Lane, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.

Kevin LeBlanc, 33, Darce Lane, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery by strangulation.

JUNE 8

Rusty Bordelon, 36, Sterling Road, Franklin. Interfering with emergency communication; domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse battery – child endangerment.