ARREST REPORTS – IBERIA PARISH Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JUNE 7

Marlon Deshaun Campbell, 40, 509 Putnam St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.

Joshua Cole Broome, 21, 1245 Loreauville Hwy. Attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; battery of a police officer – aggravated; simple battery of the infirm; resisting a police officer with force or violence; remaining after being forbidden – trespassing.

Tyler James Landry, 35, 616 Astor Place Drive. Trespassing.

Jeremy Hamilton Watterson, 40, 7802 Kayla Drive. Aggravated criminal damage to property; simple burglary – all other larceny.

Brad Toby Bernard, 36, 411 Woodvale Ave., Lafayette. Battery upon a dating partner – child endangerment – simple.

Scott Joseph Boullion, 46, 605 McIlhenny Road. Two counts failure to appear.

JUNE 8

Angel Raymundo Noyola, 37, 510 Orange Grove Ave. Operating while intoxicated – second offense; insurance required on vehicle – security required; violation of registration – cancelled plate; owner to secure registration.

Lenord Howard, 35, 1016 Cypremort Road, Franklin. Obstruction of justice – simple assault; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; manufacture – distribution – possession with intent to distribute – schedule II narcotics; resisting an officer; flight from an officer; failure to yield to an emergency vehicle; view out/in through windshield or windows – obscuring prohibited.

Albert James Vincent, 60, 135 Parker St. Second degree battery; simple battery; aggravated assault with a firearm.

Hugo Rodolfo Velasquez, 47, 4313 K And K Drive. Operating while intoxicated – first offense; reckless operation of a vehicle; driver must be licensed.

JUNE 9

Javon Thibodeaux, 34, 1203 W Young St., Youngsville. Possession of firearm – concealed by convicted felon; possession – schedule II narcotics; marijuana – simple possession; prohibited acts – possession of drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; violation of controlled dangerous substances law – drug free zone; simple escape – aggravated escape; resisting an officer; bicycles – front lamps – side and rear reflectors.

Brian Joseph Miller, 30, 516 Fulton St. Possession – schedule II narcotics; resisting an officer – refuse to give name/ID; prohibited acts – possession of drug paraphernalia; hold for another agency.

Christopher Lee Meredith, 41, 400 Adonis Drive, Lafayette. Hold for another agency.

Nigel Ray Lewis, 30, 628 Mississippi St. Hold for another agency.

David Wayne Shepard, 32, 404 Knollwood Circle, Lafayette. Aggravated burglary – reported as a robbery.

Roxanne Delahoussaye, 53, 5206 Norris Road #17. Failure to appear.

Corey James Kimble Jr., 19, 1515 Bayonne St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear.

Pengfei Tian, 29, 4170 Main St. Ste. B3-1085, Flushing, New York. Criminal conspiracy; illegal transmission of monetary funds; theft valued at $5,000 but less than $25,000; theft valued at $25,000 or more; money laundering; obstruction of justice – evidence tampering.

Kesyrek Keon Anthony Antoine, 29, 403 Oday Road. Illegal use of a weapon; possession of firearm – concealed by convicted felon.