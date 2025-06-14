MARRIAGE LICENSES Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

Marriage applications are taken from The Public Record Digest, a bi-weekly publication of records from the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office. While precautions are observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors and omissions.

Marriage Licenses

Darrell Jordan Fontenette to Jasmine Lenae Polidore.

Tory James Schaubert to Courtney Ann Martin.

Joshua Jamal Polk to Macquelyn Chezron Antoine.

Jordan Michael Melancon to Johnnie Nicole Bergeron.

Michael Chase Meche to Cori Elizabeth Airhart.

Christopher Brian Matherne to Kaylan Beryle Schexnyder.

Marvin Leon Grogan to Dedra Larae Lewis.

Ronesa Kaye Ramirez to Dusty Rene Boudreaux.

Brennan Patrick Crochet to Madelyn Elizabeth Viator.