June Garden of the Month, Beautification Award announced Published 10:31 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

The New Iberia Garden Club presented the Garden of the Month sign for June to Charlie Robertson and “Bo” Belanger of 604 E. Main Street.

The yard is filled with plants loved by hummingbirds, especially the giant salvia. Hanging baskets filled with Boston ferns surround the porch. There is a Katrina rose bush on the fence and an azalea bush in the corner of the front yard.

Other plants included in the landscape are impatiens, caladium, hibiscus, gardenia, petunia, ginger, hydrangea, lantana, irises, English ivy, geraniums, and two containers of pharaoh mask. Pictured is Charlie Robertson who is mostly responsible for choosing and maintaining the flowers and plants.

New Iberia Garden Club is a member of District III, Louisiana Garden Club Federation Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs Inc., and National Garden Clubs Inc.

The Azalea Garden Club presented the Iberia Beautification Award for June 2025 to David and Hope Mauney of 419 Wildwood Drive.

There is a colorful array of plants and shrubs and trees that enhances the beauty of their home. Some of these include Knockout Roses, Azaleas, Crepe Myrtle, Verbena, Hibiscus, Penta, Japanese Blueberry, Hawaiian Ti, Cordyline, Pittosporum, Flax Lily, Liriope, Sage and Foxtail Fern.

