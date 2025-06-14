Village Lemonade Day coming to Loreauville Published 10:30 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

The Village of Loreauville is planning to usher in the summer season with a new community event that will allow young people to set up their own lemonade stands.

The Loreauville Community Project is planning its inaugural Village Lemonade Day on June 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Event planners are hoping to bring the community together and give kids the chance to be young entrepreneurs by running their own lemonade stands.

Organizers are in the process of creating a lemonade stand map of all participating families that will be shared by the Loreauville Community Project.

Kids participating will set up their lemonade stands wherever they feel comfortable, like front yards or community spaces. Spaces at Loreauville Park will be available, but they are first come, first serve, organizers aid. Cup sizes and prices of lemonade will be up the kids themselves, which will allow them to learn a thing or two about business while also participating in the Loreauville Community Project event.

There’s no registration fee for those participating, with event organizers saying to simply sign up at the link located on the Loreauville Community Project Facebook page.