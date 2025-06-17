3 things to do this weekend Published 10:00 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

ZEBULON’S DREAM

When: Thursday, June 19, 2025, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Shadows-on-the-Teche Visitors Center, 320 E. Main St.

What: Shadows-on-the-Teche and the Iberia African American Historical Society will host a Juneteenth performance of Zebulon’s Dream, written and performed by Suzanne Wiltz. A libation ceremony by Pastor Zachary P. Mitchell, Sr. will precede the performance. A light reception will be held at 5:30 p.m., with the ceremony and performance beginning at 6 p.m.



CONRAD RICE MILL TOUR

When: Saturday, June 21, 2025, 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Where: Konriko Company Store, 309 Ann St.

What: An entertaining and educational family outing. Visit America’s oldest operating rice mill right here in New Iberia. Discover the rich history of the rice industry, a cornerstone of New Iberia and Iberia Parish culture for over 113 years. The approximate 40-minute tour includes a complimentary cup of coffee and samples of KONRIKO Brand products.



STARS & STRIPES – A MUSICAL CELEBRATION

When: Sunday, June 22, 2025, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Cyr Gates Community Center, 300 Parkview Drive

What: Free patriotic concert by Acadiana Symphony Orchestra featuring patriotic, jazz, Broadway, and WWII era music to honor veterans. Complimentary photos for military service members and their guests from 1:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. in the Teen Center. Military members are encouraged to wear their memorabilia if available.