IR&GC rodeo on tap to keep tradition alive for this summer Published 10:45 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Acadiana’s many saltwater fishermen who absolutely love to compete in the Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo get another chance starting the Fourth of July at Cypremort Point.

Will it be their last chance? Who knows? But for sure the show will go on three weekends from now, hopefully sans any inclement weather – these thunder boomers and lightning exhibits we’ve been hammered by. Saltwater fishing success has been fair to good, which ought to encourage folks.

The region’s last major saltwater fishing rodeo gets underway on Independence Day, a Friday, and ends on Sunday, July 6. Another IR&GC Saltwater Fishing Rodeo gives its large following at least one more shot at trophies and payouts, a tribute to the men and women who run the three-day holiday weekend event at Cypremort Point.

More often than not it’s one or more family members who spend the time before, during and after the fishing rodeo to get trophies, brochures, tickets, tables, chairs and other necessities, set up, assist getting fish out of the boats and to and from the digital scales, weigh, log the information, tear down, etc.

Heith St. Germain, 44, an operations manager for Southern Constructors, has participated in the event since age 10, first as a fisherman, secondly as a fisherman/fishing rodeo volunteer. There are others who have followed the same path.

“So I love it,” St. Germain said, emphasizing he plans to fish for a while with family members again, probably each day, then help with the fishing rodeo wherever necessary.

“I’m still involved a lot, like we’ve been the last 10, 12 years,” he said, acknowledging that naturally it’s more of a challenge these days. “A little bit. It’s just everybody’s been so busy lately.”

A strong push during the past few weeks by the remaining dedicated IR&GC volunteers really got the ball rolling as the big weekend approaches, St. Germain said, proudly, “We’re kind of getting it together at the end. We’ll have a rodeo.”

That’s good news for the dozens of fishermen in boats, big and small, who enjoy fishing as well as competing against others with similar interests. The Inside Division, Offshore Division and Junior Division leaderboards are sure to get a workout, weather and water conditions permitting, when the fishing rodeo gets underway that Friday.

The daily entertainment lineup has been set with the New Iberia-based Seasoned Soul Band on the Fourth, the Bad Boys Band teaming with Brittany Pool and the RugaRouxs on Saturday, and, for the grand finale on Sunday, Cliff Bernard Music.

Like St. Germain, Chad LeBlanc, longtime member and past director of the IR&GC Saltwater Fishing Rodeo, has fished the fishing rodeo most of his life as well as helped out since the mid-1990s. The 54-year-old owner of Chad LeBlanc Builders enjoys both.

“I’ve fished my whole life and when I had the opportunity to join IR&GC, I thought it was a great stepping stone to help what we like to do,” LeBlanc said, adding he’s concerned about bringing the next generation into the outdoors.

He remembers those early fishing rodeo days when there was no tent, no pavilion.

“We didn’t even have a weigh scale trailer, just an 18-wheeler flatbed backed up with no cover, just something to stand on when giving away the awards,” he said.

LeBlanc agreed with St. Germain about the uncertain future of the IR&GC, including the fishing rodeo. Naturally, the last few weeks leading up to it are hectic.

“We’re still trying to get brochures, the trophies, the tickets, the raffles, the giveaways, the auction items. I’m going to tell you, it’s tough. Everybody has gotten so busy. It’s kind of hard to make time where we need it. A lot of people step away to take care of family businesses. We respect that,” he said.

He tips his cap to every volunteer.

“Their hearts are in it. They’re dedicated and working everything they can do to keep it going, taking their time out of their busy schedule to continue this rodeo,” he said.

It isn’t out of the realm of possibility to see zero anticipation and excitement around this time next year, he confided. There’s a desperate need for new blood to step into the picture.

“If it fails it’s not because anybody didn’t try. Sometimes you’ve got to close the door and move on,” he said.

A huge turnout over the holiday weekend would be a terrific boost for the fishing rodeo crew plus, hopefully, provide momentum for a 73rd running of the IR&GC Saltwater Fishing Rodeo in ’26. See y’all out there.

DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.