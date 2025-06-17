Miguez announces Senate candidacy Published 10:39 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

State Senator Blake Miguez announced his candidacy for the United States Senate on Tuesday.

The campaign plans to run against incumbent Senator Bill Cassidy, whom Miguez says “abandoned us and betrayed our state, our President, and our principles.”

“I’m running because the American Dream is worth fighting for — for our children, our grandchildren, and every family still chasing it,” Miguez said. “I won’t bend, I won’t break, and I’ll never stop fighting to put America first.”

A 7th-generation Louisianian, Miguez grew up in Loreauville and now manages his family’s oil and gas services business in New Iberia. He’s a world champion sharpshooter, a former contestant on the show Top Shot, and a father raising his children with his wife Ashley, a special education teacher. Miguez was first elected to the State House and later to the State Senate in 2023.