DIVORCES Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Judgements of divorce are taken from The Public Record Digest, a bi-weekly publication of records from the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office. While precautions are observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors and omissions.

Divorces

Codi Allen Trahan versus Maggie Verret Trahan.

Peter Dejean versus Alana Nathan Dejean.

Heidi Moreau versus Paul Moreau.

Eulalia Homernette McCoy versus Wendall Reshawn Hines.

Brenda Nash Bulliard versus Eric Bulliard.

Kelly David Perkins versus Christopher Perkins.

Jodie Claire Delahoussaye Naranjo versus Karin Marcelo Naranjo-Lopez.