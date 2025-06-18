BUILDING PERMITS-IBERIA PARISH

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

MAY 2025

New Residential Homes

Justin Hebert, 6103 E Admiral Doyle Drive, $250,000

Fannie Trahan, 309 Belle Place Olivier, $315,000

New Residential Homes Total: $565,000

Residential Other

Chad Migues Jr., 1615 Belle Place Olivier, $7,500

Candy Callahan, 3708 Effie Lane, $51,062

Residential Other Total: $58,562

Residential Additions/Renovations

Otto Vital, 2406 Erath St., $11,000

Taylor and Haley Dixon, 502 Crochet Road, $89,136

Jamie Payne, 717 Beverly St., $30,000

Jorge Hernandez, 817 L Dubois Road, $60,000

Jackie Guillotte, 4112 Old Jeanerette Road, $125,000

Melissa Derise, 219 Sugartrace Lane, $17,000

Residential Additions/Renovations Total: $332,136

Residential Roof

Trent Louviere, 5504 Smith Road, $6,750

Jamie Romero, 7509 Hwy 14, $15,000

Gaston Broussard, 2000 Sugar Mill Road, $14,518

Ida Broussard, 143 Parker St., $7,500

Residential Roof Total: $43,768

Residential Sheds

Matthew Landry, 5302 E Admiral Doyle Drive, $10,000

Chris Migues, 1519 Captain Cade Road, $14,523

Carol Mire, 705 Bayou To Bayou, $10,000

Murphy Gary, 3408 First Acre Drive, $41,000

Robert Boudreaux, 711 Interlaken Road, $9,800

Brandon Mire, 2908 Stacey Road, $11,133

Mark Hebert, 1749 Center St., $8,000

Residential Sheds Total: $104,456

Residential Pools

Todd and Stephanie Martin, 3405 Kettle Lane, $78,661

Gerald Beal, 2203 Bayou Bend, $69,000

Residential Pools Total: $147,661

Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels

Brock Albert, 903 Bonnet St., $82,340

L&K Demolition, 1103 L Dubois Road, $3,500

Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels Total: $85,840

New Commercial

Port of Iberia, 3811 David J Bernard, $97,000

Port of Iberia, 3811 David J Bernard, $170,000

New Commercial Total: $267,000

Commercial Moveable

Port of Iberia, 3811 David J Bernard, $240,000

Commercial Moveable Total: $240,000

Commercial Other

Harmoni Towers (T Mobile), 716 Lake Dauterive Road, $15,000

Dwights On The Bayou, 603 Bayou Carlin Cove, $3,000

Alfred Landry, 6404 Gondron Road, $6,000

Commercial Other Total: $24,000

Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures

Debra Usey, 8815 Chastant Road, $6,000

Randy Maturin, 6619 Jefferson Island Road, $25,000

Stanley Mobile Homes, 5318 W Old Spanish Trail Lot 26, $6,000

Katie Ogle, 3918 Romero Road Lot 34, $93,122

Phyllis Allen, 1103 L. Dubois Road, $40,000

Wilmer Pena, 3913 Avery Island Road, $8,000

Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures Total: $178,122

Grand Total – $2,046,545