BUILDING PERMITS-IBERIA PARISH
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025
MAY 2025
New Residential Homes
Justin Hebert, 6103 E Admiral Doyle Drive, $250,000
Fannie Trahan, 309 Belle Place Olivier, $315,000
New Residential Homes Total: $565,000
Residential Other
Chad Migues Jr., 1615 Belle Place Olivier, $7,500
Candy Callahan, 3708 Effie Lane, $51,062
Residential Other Total: $58,562
Residential Additions/Renovations
Otto Vital, 2406 Erath St., $11,000
Taylor and Haley Dixon, 502 Crochet Road, $89,136
Jamie Payne, 717 Beverly St., $30,000
Jorge Hernandez, 817 L Dubois Road, $60,000
Jackie Guillotte, 4112 Old Jeanerette Road, $125,000
Melissa Derise, 219 Sugartrace Lane, $17,000
Residential Additions/Renovations Total: $332,136
Residential Roof
Trent Louviere, 5504 Smith Road, $6,750
Jamie Romero, 7509 Hwy 14, $15,000
Gaston Broussard, 2000 Sugar Mill Road, $14,518
Ida Broussard, 143 Parker St., $7,500
Residential Roof Total: $43,768
Residential Sheds
Matthew Landry, 5302 E Admiral Doyle Drive, $10,000
Chris Migues, 1519 Captain Cade Road, $14,523
Carol Mire, 705 Bayou To Bayou, $10,000
Murphy Gary, 3408 First Acre Drive, $41,000
Robert Boudreaux, 711 Interlaken Road, $9,800
Brandon Mire, 2908 Stacey Road, $11,133
Mark Hebert, 1749 Center St., $8,000
Residential Sheds Total: $104,456
Residential Pools
Todd and Stephanie Martin, 3405 Kettle Lane, $78,661
Gerald Beal, 2203 Bayou Bend, $69,000
Residential Pools Total: $147,661
Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels
Brock Albert, 903 Bonnet St., $82,340
L&K Demolition, 1103 L Dubois Road, $3,500
Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels Total: $85,840
New Commercial
Port of Iberia, 3811 David J Bernard, $97,000
Port of Iberia, 3811 David J Bernard, $170,000
New Commercial Total: $267,000
Commercial Moveable
Port of Iberia, 3811 David J Bernard, $240,000
Commercial Moveable Total: $240,000
Commercial Other
Harmoni Towers (T Mobile), 716 Lake Dauterive Road, $15,000
Dwights On The Bayou, 603 Bayou Carlin Cove, $3,000
Alfred Landry, 6404 Gondron Road, $6,000
Commercial Other Total: $24,000
Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures
Debra Usey, 8815 Chastant Road, $6,000
Randy Maturin, 6619 Jefferson Island Road, $25,000
Stanley Mobile Homes, 5318 W Old Spanish Trail Lot 26, $6,000
Katie Ogle, 3918 Romero Road Lot 34, $93,122
Phyllis Allen, 1103 L. Dubois Road, $40,000
Wilmer Pena, 3913 Avery Island Road, $8,000
Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures Total: $178,122
Grand Total – $2,046,545