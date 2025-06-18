ARREST REPORTS – IBERIA PARISH Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JUNE 10

Katie Lynn Romero, 44, 3318 Coteau Road. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; reckless operation of a vehicle; marijuana – simple possession.

Major Norris Lawson, 47, 600 Saint Nazaire Road, Broussard. Four counts failure to appear.

Donald J. Albert, 57, 1514 Castillo Road. Domestic abuse battery – simple assault.

Harald Mahan, 67, 2813 Railroad Road. Three counts failure to appear; hold for another agency.

George Lawrence Solomon, 43, 1903 Veterans Memorial Drive #109, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.