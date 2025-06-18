ARREST REPORTS – ST. MARY PARISH
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JUNE 3
Talyon Charles Robicheaux, 17, Franklin. Simple arson, burglary from a vehicle; criminal damage to property; hold for another agency.
Logan Hebert, 20, Bayou Vista. Possession of schedule I – marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.
JUNE 4
Edwin Sanchez-Gonzales, 27, Bayou Vista. Failure to appear.
Shawn Case Lovell Sr., 47, Berwick. Theft; contempt of court.
JUNE 5
Ra’Quan Ar’qua Prejean, 18, Franklin. Indecent behavior with a juvenile.
JUNE 7
Andrew Anthony Luke, 20, Patterson. Criminal mischief – tampering with property; resisting arrest or officer; criminal damage to property – simple.
JUNE 8
Kenya Ann Yeggins, 24, Jeanerette. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
JUNE 9
Dylan Ray Dwyer, 28, Charenton. False imprisonment – armed with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse battery by strangulation; domestic abuse – child endangerment law; domestic abuse battery; kidnapping – second degree; hold for another agency.