ARREST REPORTS – ST. MARY PARISH Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JUNE 3

Talyon Charles Robicheaux, 17, Franklin. Simple arson, burglary from a vehicle; criminal damage to property; hold for another agency.

Logan Hebert, 20, Bayou Vista. Possession of schedule I – marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

JUNE 4

Edwin Sanchez-Gonzales, 27, Bayou Vista. Failure to appear.

Shawn Case Lovell Sr., 47, Berwick. Theft; contempt of court.

JUNE 5

Ra’Quan Ar’qua Prejean, 18, Franklin. Indecent behavior with a juvenile.

JUNE 7

Andrew Anthony Luke, 20, Patterson. Criminal mischief – tampering with property; resisting arrest or officer; criminal damage to property – simple.

JUNE 8

Kenya Ann Yeggins, 24, Jeanerette. Disturbing the peace by fighting.

JUNE 9

Dylan Ray Dwyer, 28, Charenton. False imprisonment – armed with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse battery by strangulation; domestic abuse – child endangerment law; domestic abuse battery; kidnapping – second degree; hold for another agency.