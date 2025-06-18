CHS star finds new opportunity at McNeese State University Published 10:59 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

The past several weeks have been surreal for Jaiden Mitchell.

In April, the 2025 Catholic High graduate was named the Acadiana Region winner of the Warrick Dunn Award, which the LHSAA bestows on the most valuable high school football player in the area.

On top of that, Mitchell enrolled at McNeese State University, where he’ll continue his football career as a receiver and return man.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity,” he said. “It’s what I’ve been working for my whole life. My dreams came true with one call.”

Until a month ago, Mitchell was uncertain that he would receive a chance to play college football. He got an assist from Westgate grad Diontae Spencer, a former McNeese St. receiver who got in contact with the Cowboys’ coaching staff.

“He was a major help,” Mitchell said of Spencer, who continued his career in the NFL. “He told me how he went to McNeese at my size.”

Spencer, who has been inducted into the McNeese St. Hall of Fame, was the CFPA National All-Purpose Performer of the Year in 2013 as a 5-foot-8, 170-pound receiver and return man.

Mitchell, 5-foot-8 and 150 lbs., was overlooked during the recruiting process due to his size.

“That was definitely the only factor that kept schools away,” said Mitchell, who led the Division III select state champion Panthers with 52 receptions for 969 yards and 15 TDs as a senior. “My speed and cutting ability make up for that.”

Mitchell totaled eight receptions for 147 yards in the semifinals and finals while facing secondaries that featured three-star prospects Braylun Huglon (Calvary Baptist) and Richard Montgomery (Dunham).

“I think Jaiden is a college talent,” CHS coach Matt Desormeaux said. “With the landscape of the game now, it’s hard for colleges to take a chance on shorter guys like him. Rosters have been cut to 105 players.

“Matt Viator (McNeese St. head coach) liked him and met with him. I won’t be surprised if he becomes a major contributor.”

Mitchell, who also led the Panthers with nearly 400 return yards, has begun team workouts at MSU. There are some familiar faces among his teammates, such as quarterback Lynkon Romero (Erath) and defenders Masey and Sandy Lewis (Lafayette Christian).

“Coach Viator said I look like I roll with ’93 Premium legs,'” he said, referring to high-octane gasoline.

Mitchell led CHS in receiving as a junior with 53 receptions for 935 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was equally electric on the basketball court, leading the Panthers to the state tournament for the first time (during his sophomore year).

“Jaiden had a phenomenal career,” Desormeaux said. “He’s up there when it comes to having the most starts in school history. He was a huge contributor to our success.”

Before the Cowboys extended an opportunity, Mitchell was planning to enroll at UL. Instead, the kinesiology major is living his dream in Lake Charles, working out with the team at 6 a.m. and attending class later in the day.

“Coach Desormeaux sent a long text, saying how proud he was for me sticking to it and not giving up,” he said. “It put more fight in me. I know what I can do. I’ve been doing it my whole life.”