Stars and Stripes Concert returns Sunday Published 11:34 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

As the summer months kick into full swing, the Iberia Cultural Resources Association is preparing to once again provide a knockout concert tailored to the Fourth of July holiday that celebrates local veterans in the area.

The ICRA’s Stars and Stripes Concert is slated to take place at 3 p.m. on June 22 at the Cyr-Gates Community Center.

The concert provides a completely free of charge musical experience that brings the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra to New Iberia with the intention of putting on a public concert that plays a wide variety of patriotic music in honor of those who have served.

Organizer Nelwyn Hebert said that the deadline for RSVP was last week, but the ICRA will still accept reservations by calling or texting her at 967-2018 or by e-mail at nelwyn@cox.net. Veterans will also be accepted at the door.

Veterans are encouraged to show up wearing their military memorabilia, and complimentary pictures will be taken at the teen center of Cyr-Gates from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Stars and Stripes is one of four seasonal concerts put on by the ICRA throughout the year. All concerts are free of charge and bring the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra to Iberia Parish.

The other concerts include A Prelude to Spring, Sounds of the Season in winter and Symphony Sunday in the Park. This is the second time that the ICRA will be using Cyr-Gates instead of the Sugar Cane Festival Building, the first being Symphony Sunday in the Park that took place earlier this year.

Wheelchair accessibility will be available at Sunday’s concert.