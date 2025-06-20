Calligan earns NFL spot after workout with Houston Texans Published 11:31 am Friday, June 20, 2025

Keydrain Calligan is the most recent Westgate High football product to sign an NFL contract.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound defensive back wowed the Houston Texans in a workout in May and inked a three-year deal for just under three million dollars.

“I’m super-duper proud of him,” Westgate coach Ryan Antoine said. “Keydrain was a late bloomer, having only played two years of high school football. He’s one of the best athletes we’ve had at the school.”

Tyrunn Walker, Kayshon Boutte, Diontae Spencer, Josh Boutte, Deon Anthony and D’Nerius Antoine are among the Westgate grads with pro experience. Derek Williams (Univ. of Texas) and Jaboree Antoine (Miami) are former Westgate defensive backs expected to make the league in the future.

“I killed the workout,” said Calligan, the only rookie invited to the tryout. “It’s going great. We just finished OTAs (organized team activities). I’m still impressing the coaches with my movement, and how fast I’ve picked up the playbook.”

Calligan will be working out at the Texans’ facility until the start of training camp when he’ll compete for a spot on the final 53-man roster. There is also a practice squad of 16 players.

“I think I can do it,” he said of making the roster. “It’s all about the details, staying consistent on a daily basis. I feel grateful and blessed to have the opportunity.”

Calligan, who played collegiately at Louisiana-Monroe, Jackson State and Southeastern Louisiana, put on a show at the NFL draft combine, running a 4.42 in the 40-yard dash with 20 reps of 225 lbs. on the bench press.

He met with more than dozen NFL teams and received “high marks from scouts for explosiveness, cover skills and position versatility,” according to Aaron Wilson of KRPC TV in Houston. He’s playing cornerback for the Texans.

“Everyone is humble and always looking to help the next person,” he said of his teammates in the secondary. “They embraced me. The Texans have one of the best defensive backs in Derek Stingley. I’m trying to follow in his footsteps.”

Texans’ executive director of player personnel James Liipfert invited Calligan to the May workout. Liipfert met Calligan during his career at SLU and jumped at the opportunity to sign him.

“The competition level is definitely what I was expecting,” said Calligan, who had a message for his hometown of New Iberia. “I just want everybody to know that if you keep your head down and keep working, stay positive and embrace your own journey, you’ll be rewarded on the back end.”

“Everything doesn’t always happen fast – at the pace you’d like.”

Calligan said he hasn’t made any significant purchases since signing the contract. His first order of business is “getting mom situated.”

“He has a great chance to make the roster,” Antoine added. “His upside is so big. He can do multiple things on the field and will be a good asset on special teams.”