McLin inks with Xavier Published 11:43 am Friday, June 20, 2025

Lexi McLin will be continuing her academic and athletic career at the collegiate level following a signing ceremony held at Loreauville High School on Wednesday evening.

McLin ends her high school career with 65 home runs, a school record, as well as a 4.0 GPA that she maintained through all four years at Loreauville.

Head coach Jude Dugas spoke at the ceremony, reminding all of the current players in attendance that reaching the levels that McLin has takes discipline, both on and off the field.

For McLin, signing with Xavier surrounded by teammates and memorabilia from her five years at LHS put her journey in perspective.

It’s emotional, but it’s also great to see all the things that I’ve done over the past five years and how far I’ve come since my eighth grade year,” she said. “Looking back and seeing my growth is the greatest feeling.”

The growth McLin has shown can be attributed to her intense work ethic. According to Dugas, McLin is always the last to leave practice, spending time perfecting her swing in the batting cages long after her teammates left for home.

McLin’s message to those who come after her is much the same.

“You have to work for it,” she said. “You have to get up every day and really want it. Whether that’s in the weight room, on the tee, at practice or at practice, you have to want it. Nothing is given in this game, everything is earned.

McLin will join a Xavier Softball program that struggled in conference play last season, going 10-18 in the Red River Athletic Conference schedule and 15-23 overall. The team is led by head coach Kailey Anderson, who joined the program in 2023.

McLin plans to major in either engineering or something related to medicine.