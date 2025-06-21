BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

Birth announcements are published as and when submitted to The Daily Iberian by Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette, in addition to individual sources.

IBERIA MEDICAL CENTER

Patrick James Freyou, son of Kristyn and Kaleb Michael Freyou, born June 6, 2025; weight 8 pounds 5 ounces. Mrs. Freyou is the former Kristyn Dressel.

Ka’Zaiah Renee Johnlouis, daughter of Kendiess Renee Moss and Kaylon Lee Johnlouis, born June 12, 2025; weight 6 pounds 8 ounces.

Kimora Amari Sophus, daughter of Tamera Kimora Sophus, born June 13, 2025; weight 4 pounds 4 ounces.

Aryella Anna Lee Romero, daughter of Kaylee Romero Darcey, born June 13, 2025; weight 4 pounds 11 ounces.