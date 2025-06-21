ARREST REPORTS – FRANKLIN
Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 21, 2025
FRANKLIN CITY POLICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JUNE 10
Winter Verrett, 41, Eagle Street, Franklin. Expired license plate; switched license plate.
JUNE 12
Roger Sullivan, 62, Willow Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.
JUNE 13
Christian Druilhet, 26, Henshaw Drive, New Iberia. Violation of protective orders – third offense.
JUNE 14
Carl Joseph Jr., 31, Curtis Drive, Franklin. Simple battery of person with infirmities.
Joseph Thibodeaux, 27, West Ibert Street, Franklin. Failure to appear; general speed law; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; reckless operation of a vehicle; hit and run driving; stop signs; aggravated flight from an officer.
Kim Reagan, 44, Hamm Street, Franklin. Two counts theft.
JUNE 15
Brady Hebert, 55, Chitimacha Trail, Baldwin. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; stop sign violation.
Deondric Clarks, 24, Ninth Street, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by language; simple assault.
Amiracul Harris, 24, Rosebud Street, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
Byron Wesley, 27, Easy Street, Franklin. Reckless operation of a vehicle; hit and run driving.