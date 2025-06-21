ARREST REPORTS – FRANKLIN Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

FRANKLIN CITY POLICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JUNE 10

Winter Verrett, 41, Eagle Street, Franklin. Expired license plate; switched license plate.

JUNE 12

Roger Sullivan, 62, Willow Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.

JUNE 13

Christian Druilhet, 26, Henshaw Drive, New Iberia. Violation of protective orders – third offense.

JUNE 14

Carl Joseph Jr., 31, Curtis Drive, Franklin. Simple battery of person with infirmities.

Joseph Thibodeaux, 27, West Ibert Street, Franklin. Failure to appear; general speed law; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; reckless operation of a vehicle; hit and run driving; stop signs; aggravated flight from an officer.

Kim Reagan, 44, Hamm Street, Franklin. Two counts theft.

JUNE 15

Brady Hebert, 55, Chitimacha Trail, Baldwin. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; stop sign violation.

Deondric Clarks, 24, Ninth Street, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by language; simple assault.

Amiracul Harris, 24, Rosebud Street, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.

Byron Wesley, 27, Easy Street, Franklin. Reckless operation of a vehicle; hit and run driving.