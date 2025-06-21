ARREST REPORTS – IBERIA PARISH Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JUNE 11

Vernon Charles Viator, 59, 1829 E Main St. Domestic abuse battery – simple assault; failure to appear.

Ramon Alfredo Zuniga, 31, 529 Park Ave. Child endangerment – domestic abuse – simple assault.

Dylan Ray Dwyer, 28, 1201 Iberia St. False imprisonment – offender armed with weapon; domestic abuse battery – strangulation – aggravated assault; child endangerment – domestic abuse – simple assault; domestic abuse – serious bodily injury; second degree kidnapping – abduction.

Travis Devone Marks, 37, 819 Morris Charles, Jeanerette. Failure to appear; aggravated battery; simple criminal damage to property.

Quinton Devontae Lewis, 37, 201 Jeffrey Drive, Lafayette. Penalty for distribution – possession with intent to distribute; manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute – schedule II narcotics; simple escape – aggravated escape; resisting an officer – simple assault; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances.

Michael Williams Jr., 33, 818 Macarthur Drive, Jeanerette. Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; manufacture – distribution – possession with intent to distribute – schedule II narcotics; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; simple criminal damage to property; monetary instrument abuse – provides definitions; resisting an officer.

Macus Ray Sophus, 50, 526 Silver St. Failure to appear; theft valued at $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Edward Joseph III, 32, 2207 Neco Town Road. Principals; simple burglary – all other larceny.

Trevis E. Dean, 24, No address given. Hold for another agency.

JUNE 12

Trayton Johnny Joseph Poirrier, 25, 2142 Ritter St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear.

Nicole White Derouen, 48, 4209 Catahoula Hwy., St. Martinville. Failure to appear; possession – schedule II narcotics.

John Darion Nunez, 38, 823 Kibbie St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.

Vicky Sanchez, 40, 402 Julia St. Probation violation.

JUNE 13

Sever Ross Renard, 36, 402 Julia St. #D. Manufacture – distribution – possession with intent to distribute – schedule II narcotics; possession with intent to distribute – schedule I; prohibited acts – possession of drug paraphernalia; possession – schedule II narcotics; possession – schedule IV; possession – schedule II narcotics; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; simple possession – schedule I controlled dangerous substances; possession of schedule II narcotics – stimulants; violation of controlled dangerous substances law – drug free zone; second or subsequent offenses; marijuana – simple possession.

Trey A. Collette, 37, 1014 Ann St. Two counts failure to appear.

Jacob Nolan Hebert, 42, 419 Charles St. Possession – schedule II narcotics.

Reba Marissa Hall, 34, 408 N Landry St. Second degree battery.

Jared Shamon Thomas, 22, 812 Westend Drive. Violation of protective order.

Yuri L. Aguillon, 36, 2205 Hunter Drive. Domestic abuse battery – simple assault; child endangerment.

JUNE 14

Morris Paul Archangel, 33, 900 Mississippi St. #73. Failure to appear.

Charles Isaac Foster Jr., 31, 210 E Spring St., Lafayette. Illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Ronald James Bernard, 23, 5402 Norris Road. Probation violation.

Camren Wayne Sanford, 18, 2604 Old Jeanerette Road. Violation of protective order.

Randall Rene Viator, 41, 2702 Main St., Jeanerette. Two counts possession of schedule III narcotics – stimulants; possession – schedule IV; operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Malayia Myon McBride, 21, 309 Lockley St., Baldwin. False impersonation of a peace officer.