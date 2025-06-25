3 things to do this weekend Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

CARDBOARD BOAT REGATTA

When: Saturday, June 28, 2025, 9 a.m.

Where: Spanish Lake Bait Shop, 117 Spanish Lake Road

What: Build a cardboard boat and compete in a fun race. Boats must hold people and float. All participants must wear life jackets and follow water safety rules. Children must be supervised by an adult. Some life jackets will be available, but bringing your own is recommended. Participants must dispose of their boats. Kids can also enjoy a sack race, egg on wooden spoon race, corn hole, face painting, and more.



LEPROSY THE SEPARATING SICKNESS EXHIBIT OPENING RECEPTION

When: Saturday, June 28, 2025, 10 a.m.

Where: Bayou Teche Museum, 131 E. Main St.

What: An opening reception for Leprosy The Separating Sickness Exhibit will feature presentations by Claire Manes and Jose and Magdalena Ramirez, sharing their family experiences with Hansen’s Disease. The exhibit shows the humanity of people unjustly isolated due to Hansen’s Disease, dispelling myths and educating the public about the community formed by Carville Leprosarium residents.



TECHE AREA FARMER’S MARKET

When: Saturday, June 28, 2025, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: Bouligny Plaza, 1025 W. Main St.

What: Discover a bounty of local produce, baked goods, honey, and handmade crafts from area farmers and artisans. Also available are herbs, plants, eggs, meat, soaps, spices, sauces, smoked cheeses, nuts, flowers, and much more.