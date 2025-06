DIVORCES Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Judgements of divorce are taken from The Public Record Digest, a bi-weekly publication of records from the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office. While precautions are observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors and omissions.

Divorces

Carol Dugas versus Clarence Dugas.

Nikke Romero Peltier versus Jason Peltier.

Irma Joseph Colbert versus Mitchell Joseph Colbert.

Jaime Bonin Landry versus Bobby Linn Landry.

Jorden Ray Melton Jr. versus Jimmie Lee Emery.

Rick J. Viator versus Julianne Montgomery.