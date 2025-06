ARREST REPORTS – FRANKLIN Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

FRANKLIN CITY POLICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JUNE 18

Kiara Lemon, 33, Adams Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.

Clarence Smith, 73, Robert Street, Franklin. Driving under the influence.

JUNE 20

Tyrone Jackson, 41, Romero Lane, Jeanerette. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; resisting an officer; driver must be licensed; simple assault on a peace officer; stop signs; disarming a peace officer.