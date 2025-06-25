ARREST REPORTS – IBERIA PARISH Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JUNE 15

Cody Lamonte Walker, 36, 705 Shlester Way. Failure to appear; probation violation.

Eric James Francis, 55, 821 W Washington St. Attempted first degree murder; armed robbery; prohibited acts – possession of drug paraphernalia.

JUNE 16

Davante Lashar Linzer, 25, 606 Yvonne St. Home invasion – aggravated assault; possession of firearm – concealed by convicted felon; aggravated assault.

Esteban Lagunas-Lopez, 39, 1133 Hampton Dupre Road, Pine Prairie. Hold for another agency.

Francis Pernell Robert, 36, 1606 S Iberia St. Simple burglary – all other larceny.

Wayne W. Green, 29, 1803 Saint Charles, Jeanerette. Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Clauderious Darby, 36, 1019 Grace St., Morgan City. Possession with intent to distribute – schedule I; simple possession – schedule I controlled dangerous substance; motor vehicle inspection sticker expired; operating vehicle while license is suspended; hold for another agency.

Tyrone Alexander, 25, 224 Banker Road, Franklin. Failure to appear.

Byron Lee Hogan, 38, 427 Domingue St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear; resisting a police officer with force or violence.

JUNE 17

Wesley Menard, 46, 605 Juarez Road. Battery of a dating partner; simple battery; false imprisonment; failure to appear.

Jade Marie Alleman, 36, 11111 S Red Road, Kaplan. Failure to appear; possession – schedule II narcotics; child desertion; violation of controlled dangerous substances law – drug free zone.

Leroy Raymond Alexander Jr., 32, 213 Mills St., Jeanerette. Two counts failure to appear; child endangerment – domestic abuse – simple assault; domestic abuse battery – strangulation – simple assault; hold for another agency.

Tamika St. Julian, 43, 4702 Plantation Village Drive #84. Domestic abuse – aggravated assault.

Melissa Bristol Berry, 40, 218 W St Peter St. #5. Failure to appear; domestic abuse – aggravated assault; domestic abuse battery – simple assault; resisting an officer; unauthorized use of a movable.

JUNE 18

Robilyn Bartley, 37, 801 Parkview Drive. Resisting a police officer with force or violence; battery of a police officer – aggravated; resisting an officer; improper lane usage; turning movement and required signals; proper equipment required on vehicles – display of plate.

David Saenz, 25, 6501 Lee Station Road. Failure to appear.

Paul Green, 52, 122 Sager Brown Road, Baldwin. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; careless operation.

Shanequa Annastatious Ozenne, 44, 427 Robertson St. Probation violation.

Jeremy Trevor Constantine, 34, 200 Fenetre Road, Scott. Attempted second degree murder; simple battery.

Ryan Joseph Taylor, 25, 4127 Ellis St., Lake Charles. Hold for another agency.

Jonquel Joan Marshall, 26, 409 Yvonne Drive. Probation violation; possession with intent to distribute – schedule I; manufacture – distribution – possession with intent to distribute – schedule II narcotics; second or subsequent offenses; possession of firearm – concealed by convicted felon; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; illegal possession of stolen firearms; prohibited acts – distribution of drug paraphernalia; violation of controlled dangerous substances law – drug free zone.

Leanne Marie Bost, 43, 1301 Bonnet St. Identity theft.

Heather King Babineaux, 49, 1310 St. Jude Ave. Three counts failure to appear.

Horatio Franklin, 42, 1319 Dillard St. Failure to appear; trespassing; simple criminal damage to property.