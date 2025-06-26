Father, daughter looking ahead to defending fishing rodeo titles Published 12:05 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

LYDIA – The 72nd Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo looms large for many men and women who enjoy competing in the Inside Division and youngsters who expend all kinds of youthful energy and exuberance fishing the Junior Division.

Both divisions are ultra-competitive, as they have been for the past 71 years as families and friends get together at Cypremort Point. Fishing rodeo participants, including those in the Offshore Division, are waiting for the July 4 start of the holiday weekend event that ends two days later on July 6.

Brian Romero of Lydia knows how exciting it can be. He’s been competing in this (and other local fishing rodeos no longer active) for most of his 67 years in one of the oldest fishing rodeos along the Louisiana Gulf Coast.

Romero deeply appreciates the fact the core group behind the upcoming event has kept it going so long.

“If it wouldn’t be for them, the whole crew with Rod & Gun, it wouldn’t exist now. My hat’s off to them,” he said late last week while discussing early plans to fish the three-day event with family members.

The former charter boat captain who turned the business over to his son four years ago has extra incentive to get on the water. His granddaughter, Alexis Romero, will be trying to win a third straight Junior Division Best All-Around Fisher(wo)man title that weekend either with him or her father, Drew Romero, who also happens to be the defending Inside Division Boat Captain Award winner as well as the reigning Inside Division Best All-Around Fisherman.

Alexis Romero, a 13-year-old Iberia Middle School student, just might leave the door open for another youngster to win the Junior Division, perhaps her younger sister, Audrey Romero.

“Drew is going to fish with his girls” if he doesn’t have charters booked for the Fourth of July weekend, Brian Romero said about his son, also a veteran charter boat captain.

Brian Romero’s preliminary plans are to fish with his two other grandchildren, Bentley Vining and his younger sister, Sophia Vining, in his Ranger. If his son has to work, he’ll take all four grandchildren, he said.

He confided that the two-time Junior Division champ could fish “up” in the Inside Division “to give him (Drew Romero) some help in the boat.”

The elder Romero, who retired as a boat captain with Stockstill Boat Rentals Inc. in 2020 after 42 years, mostly traversing the Tiger Shoals area, fishes out of his 23-foot long Ranger, Smokin’ Reelz I. His son guides out of Smokin’ Reelz II, a 24-foot long Blue Wave.

“There’s nothing like a little competition. We’ve got some real good competition for the rodeo – a lot of competition,” he said.

So far, the overall conditions are shaping up just right for fishing success for everyone that weekend.

“If the wind gods give us a little break it’ll probably be real good. If the wind wants to blow, let it blow out of the west to keep the dirty water away from us,” Romero said.

And, he said, “Whether the water’s dirty or not, we’re fishing. We’ll be there.”

During last year’s fishing rodeo, Alexis Romero started slowly but gained momentum. On Day 1 she stuck a first-place flounder (1.14 pounds) and second-place “slot” redfish (5.44 pounds) on the leaderboard but trailed Bowen Davis, 174-170. Her second-day was the key as she added a third-place “slot” redfish (2.06 pounds) while her flounder held on to win the title.

“I’m really proud of it. I’ve always got my support. It’s just family time is all it really is. It doesn’t matter if you win. All the time, it’s just great,” Alexis said a few minutes after receiving the award last July.

Whoever her paternal grandfather fishes with on his boat, he plans to take them wherever the croakers and redfish are biting, he said.

“We’re going to fish our butts off,” he said.

He’s more prepared for hot, steamy fishing rodeo days this go-around, he said, explaining that he finally installed a bimini top on the boat.

“We used to get under an umbrella if it gets too bad,” he said.

Other eligible Junior Division fish are speckled trout, white trout, sheepshead, drum, croaker and garfish.

Eligible Inside Division fish are “slot” redfish, speckled trout, white trout, sheepshead, drum, croaker and garfish.