Breaux Brothers launches luxury houseboat on Bayou Teche Published 2:22 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

Another engineering marvel from the Village of Loreauville took to the water on Sunday.

Named Shine Down, the 120-foot solar-powered floating home was commissioned by Phil and Rhonda Shelley of Apalachicola, Florida and represents what Breaux Brothers called a bold leap into sustainable, off-grid luxury living.

Shine Down offers more than 11,800 square feet of space, including over 6,400 square feet of interior living and a 4,200-square-foot subdeck.

Constructed entirely from aluminum, the vessel features three expansive decks, a rooftop pilot house that doubles as a party venue and an aft swimming pool. The boat is powered by 108 solar panels and a 300 kWh lithium-iron phosphate battery system.

Designed to operate fully off-grid, Shine Down supports lighting, HVAC, water purification, and cooking via a 170 kW inverter system, ensuring all the comforts of a high-end home at sea. For navigation, it’s equipped with three Cummins QSM11 engines and a 360-degree azimuthing bow thruster.

The main deck features a high-end kitchen with dumbwaiter access to the upper levels, a formal dining area, coffee lounge, office and salon. The private quarters include an owner’s suite and four king-sized bedrooms, each with its own en suite bathroom. Additional perks include two laundry rooms, an observation lounge and screened-in decks.

Interior design was led by Rita Durio & Associates.

According to Breaux Brothers, Shine Down is designed to offer secure, comfortable, and independent living, perfect for those seeking peace, privacy and adventure.

“Boat building is in their veins,” said owner Phil Shelley. “With Shine Down, Breaux Brothers fused their rich heritage with cutting-edge technology to build not just a boat, but a lifestyle.”

For more information about Shine Down or other Breaux Brothers projects, visit them online at breauxboats.net.