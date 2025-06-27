Crockem can do it: Whether on the field or in the classroom, Westgate’s Caemon Crockem excels Published 2:27 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

The phrase “a jack of all trades” might just be the perfect way to describe Westgate sophomore Caemon Crockem.

The versatile multi-sport athlete has quickly made a name for himself both athletically and academically, and his sophomore year is set to be his best yet.

On the football field, Crockem was a member of the electrifying Class of 2028 that got tested by some of the biggest teams in the area last season and came out stronger than ever.

As a freshman, Crockem made the most of his reps, impressing both as a ball carrier and a returner on special teams. His speed and ability to change direction haven’t been impacted by his growth since last year, either. Now standing at 5-foot-10 and weighing 170 pounds, Crockem will be hard to take down for opposing defenses. With the departure of 2025 RB Tavias Gordon, Crockem hopes to be able to make a name for himself on offense this season.

Selected by his peers to be one of the team’s captains and to wear the No. 8 jersey, Crockem is already making himself invaluable over the summer. With a goal of 1,500 yards and at least 15 touchdowns, Crockem said he is ready to do whatever it takes to help his team be victorious this season.

“I’m here to do whatever my team needs me to do,” he said. “I’m an athlete, so I’m not just limited to one position. I want to make plays on both sides and be an impact player instead of a role player this year. I like being versatile. The more you can do to help your team, the more valuable you become. If my teammates get tired, I’m always willing to step into that position because I know I can do it.”

Crockem isn’t just an asset for the Westgate football team, though. Alongside many of his football teammates, he was a key part of Westgate’s most successful basketball season in half a decade. Once the basketball season concluded, he also competed in the 400-meters for the Westgate track team, clocking a personal best time of 52.36, a blistering pace for a freshman in one of the sport’s toughest events. An injury sidelined Crockem for the second half of the track season, but he plans to pick up where he left off in his sophomore season.

With so many accolades in athletics, one might expect that his academic performance would suffer, but Crockem excels in the classroom just as much as he does on the football field.

Crockem was named the Iberia Parish School District’s Middle School Student of the Year as an eighth grader and has maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA while at Westgate. His academic excellence and desire to become a physician earned Crockem a place at the prestigious Congress of Future Medical Leaders at Harvard University.

Medicine is personal for Crockem, who hopes to one day be an interventional cardiologist.

“I’m honored to be able to attend alongside so many other scholars. I’m planning to specialize in cardiology,” he said. “My grandparents struggle with heart problems and I see how they suffer each and every day, so I want to be able to help others like them.”

Despite his passion for medicine, Crockem said his favorite subject in school is math.

While the sophomore still has a lot of time to make a decision, he has already begun making a list of his preferred colleges.

“I love LSU, but now that I’m considering the medical field, I’d love to be able to go somewhere like Duke,” Crockem said.

Crockem’s sophomore season will officially begin when the Tigers host New Iberia Senior High in the Bayou Bowl jamboree on August 29.