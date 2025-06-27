Kayak Kiosk ribbon cutting emphasizes public-private partnership Published 2:23 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

We got the docks, and now we have the kayaks.

That was what Wanderlust Rentals owner and operator Reed Rudasill wanted to emphasize at Thursday’s ribbon cutting for a new kayak kiosk located at the kayak launch in downtown New Iberia.

A coterie of public officials, local residents and members of the Teche Project were present for the ribbon cutting, which inaugurated what Rudasill hopes to be the first of many kiosks across the Bayou Teche.

Rudasill, along with his sister Rachel, have operated Wanderlust Rentals for several years and now have five locations with the newly established New Iberia location. The other four are in Lafayette, and Rudasill said he hopes to have a similar operation along the Bayou Teche.

“This is our first of many locations on the Bayou Teche,” he said.

With the kiosk, local residents and tourists alike will be able to paddle on the bayou even if they don’t own a kayak. The kiosks don’t require employees, and those wanting to rent one will simply have to download an app with a QR code that will unlock once a waiver is signed and payment made digitally.

“If you’ve ever rode a smart bike or smart scooter, it’s the same concept,” Rudasill said.

The new operation is possible thanks to the Teche Project, a local organization dedicated to improving the Bayou Teche. The non-profit has worked for years to install floating kayak launces throughout the Bayou Teche, which has allowed for greater access to the Teche for kayak and canoe enthusiasts.

For the New Iberia location, the city government also contributed significantly by adding a small park near the location of the launch.

“This is a great example of a city investing dollars and a vision along with the Teche Project and partnering with private investment” Mayor Freddie DeCourt said. “You can’t get better than that.”