Loreauville star headed to Wisconsin

Many student-athletes choose to continue their careers at a college close to home.

There are built-in advantages, such as being able to return for a quick home-cooked meal.

Former Loreauville High football player Vaschon Blount is not in that camp. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound edge rusher turned down in-state offers to sign with Ripon College in Wisconsin.

“I’m looking forward to getting away,” said Blount, who will report to school in late July. “I want to view different things and see a different side of the world.”

The frigid conditions in Wisconsin didn’t faze Blount, who visited the campus in January, when the average daily high temperature is 24 degrees with an average low of 9 degrees.

“I’ve never been that cold,” he recalled. “The wind was blowing. But I’m a tough person. I believe it will make me stronger.”

More than a dozen colleges extended offers to Blount, whose second choice was Centenary College in Shreveport. He helped the Tigers to the Division III nonselect quarterfinals as a senior, tallying 72 tackles, seven sacks, 11 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and an interception.

“I was a little concerned with the distance, but he was OK with that,” LHS coach Terry Martin said. “Things clicked for Vaschon his senior year. He put in a lot more effort in the weight room. His speed got better and better. He’s a hell of a basketball player.”

Blount nabbed second team Best of the Teche honors in hoops, while being part of the most successful senior class in school history.

“He’s a student of the game,” Martin said of Blount, who played defensive end and linebacker. “He knew a lot of times what plays were coming. He seemed to be in the right spot. Some players have that natural instinct.”

Ripon College is a Division III program that has won 20 Midwest Conference Championships. The school has a cozy feel with under 1,000 undergrad students. 80% of its student body hails from Wisconsin.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” said Blount, who plans to pursue a career in cybersecurity. “I chose the school because of the way the coaches communicated and talked with me. They have a nice facility. I bonded with the players on my visit.”

Martin believes that Blount could be in line for early playing time in college. That was a major factor in his decision, as well.

“I want to get on the field and show my full potential,” he said.

The Ripon coaches marveled at Blount’s combination of size and athleticism. He takes great pride in his football IQ.

“That’s my biggest and best thing,” he said. “I can read and diagnose formations and plays.”